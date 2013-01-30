Who needs cheerleaders? Beyonce got the ball rolling in advance of her big performance at the Feb. 3 Super Bowl halftime show with a sexy promo pic of herself in costume as the world's best-looking and most glamorous football referee ever.

In the photo, posted to the "Countdown" singer's official Tumblr page, the 31-year-old mom (who welcomed daughter Blue Ivy in January 2012) shows off her world-famous curves in black hot pants and a snug black-and-white-striped jersey. The finishing touch? Thigh-high black-leather stiletto boots.

The superstar has been hard at work over the last several days as she prepares for her show at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. And in case there are any doubts, an insider tells Us that the Grammy winner is singing live -- likely to prove herself in the wake of her lip-synching controversy at President Barack Obama's inauguration ceremony in Washington, D.C., on Monday, Jan. 21. The source also notes that Beyonce has been incredibly gracious during rehearsals and even "personally thanked" every one of the hundreds of people who are helping with her performance.

As revealed exclusively by Us Weekly earlier this month, the star will be joined at the Super Bowl by her Destiny's Child bandmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams. An insider says Jay-Z's wife will kick off the show with her hit "Crazy in Love" before welcoming Rowland, 31, and Williams, 32, onstage to sing a medley of the group's biggest hits. The trio will start with "Bills, Bills, Bills" and "Survivor," and then finish with their new track, "Nuclear."

Last week, the singer gave fans a tease of the spectacle-to-come with some behind-the-scenes rehearsal photos. "She can't wait to get on the Super Bowl stage and show everyone," an insider says, adding that she wants to "knock them dead."

