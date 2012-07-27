LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Jessica Biel says that before Justin Timberlake proposed, she didn't expect to ever get married.

RELATED: Celeb Engagement Rings

The 30-year-old actress told The Associated Press on Friday that she feels "wonderful" about the engagement. Biel and Timberlake, 31, reportedly became engaged late last year but rarely speak publicly about their relationship.

RELATED: Ring Tone: Did Justin Pick the Wrong Sparkler for Jessica?

Biel called the engagement "wonderful. It's actually not anything I ever really thought was going to happen to me or that I really wanted. And when it happened it just seemed — it just was right."

RELATED: Blowout Nuptial Bash for Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel?

No wedding date has been made public.

Biel is promoting "Total Recall," which also stars Colin Farrell, Kate Beckinsale and Bryan Cranston.