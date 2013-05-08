The Biggest Loser's Sam Poueu and Stephanie Anderson aren't getting the happy ending they wanted. Just two months before the birth of their first child, the NBC reality stars have separated and are in the process of filing for divorce, their rep tells Us Weekly.

"It is with great sadness that my marriage to Sam Poueu is ending," Anderson, who is 7-months-pregnant with Poueu's child tells Us. "Thank you in advance for respecting our privacy during this difficult time."

PHOTOS: Reality love gone bad

It's been a long road for the couple, who fell in love while filming the third season of Biggest Loser, which aired in 2010. (Collectively, the pair lost a total of 241 pounds.) Poueu proposed on the show's ranch in Calabasas, Calif. in October 2010. Nearly one year later, in September 2011, Poueu survived a terrifying 54-foot fall from a friend's roof deck, but had to endure multiple, serious injuries. Anderson stayed by his side during the grueling 3-month recovery, and they wed in April 2012.

PHOTOS: Biggest Loser body makeovers

The couple announced that they were expecting their first child this past January.

"Just from the experience of her being my caretaker post-accident, it was a dead giveaway that she'd be a fantastic mother," the 27-year-old trainer told Us. "That was an early sign for me that our child is going to have the best mother ever."

VIDEO: The couple tell Us about Sam's accident

"Sam has been wonderful," Anderson told Us at the time of the pregnancy announcement.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Biggest Loser's Sam Poueu, Stephanie Anderson Split Before Their Baby's Birth