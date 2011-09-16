Comedian Bill Bailey Comes to America!

Bill Bailey Twitter

By Jon Warech

Comedian Bill Bailey is beloved overseas, selling out arenas and major venues across the U.K. and Australia -- and he'll be performing at New York Skirball Center on Sept. 17, Chicago House of Blues on Sept. 18, Toronto Panasonic Theater on Sept. 19 and Boston House of Blues on Sept. 20. (Tickets here) He tweeted with us about his time in America, his Lady Gaga cover and the true way to rock a "skullet." Click through to read the whole Twitterview, and don't forget to follow @WonderwallMSN and @BillBailey on Twitter!

@WonderwallMSN: Hey @BillBailey Are you ready for your #Twitterview?

@BillBailey: ready!

@WonderwallMSN: How is New York treating you so far?

@BillBailey: New York has been great so far, I've been staying in Brooklyn, doing a couple of club gigs, being a tourist