In the race to become a grandfather, George W. Bush defeated Bill Clinton. At the dedication ceremony for the new George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas, Texas on Thursday, Apr. 25, the 42nd President of the United States gave a speech in honor of his successor -- and made a joke that he's jealous of the new grandpa.

"Once again you got the better of me," Clinton, 66, said in his speech (via The Daily Mail), "you beat me to be a grandfather."

Bush, 66, and his wife Laura became first-time grandparents on April 13 when their daughter, Jenna Bush Hager, welcomed her first child, daughter Margaret Laura 'Mila' Hager, with husband Henry Hager. "We're just as happy as can be," Hager told the TODAY show earlier this week about welcoming her baby girl. "I've learned that you can love somebody in a totally different way."

Hopefully Clinton's daughter won't make him wait too long. Chelsea, 33, who married investment banker Marc Mezvinsky in July 2010, told Vogue magazine last August that the couple wasn't ready to have children just yet.

"I always knew I was the center of my parents' lives. And I am determined that our children feel the same way," she said. "Marc and I are both working really hard right now, but I think in a couple of years, hopefully . . . literally, God willing. And I hope my mom can wait that long."

