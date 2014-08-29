Funnyman Bill Murray surprised attendees at a minor league baseball game in Minnesota on Thursday night by greeting fans at the entrance as he helped to check tickets.

The "Ghostbusters" star is a co-owner of the St. Paul Saints and he decided to get back to basics by joining ground staff to take tickets at the Midway Stadium turnstiles for the team's last home game of the season.

RELATED: Bill Murray makes surprise appearance at ice cream party

The actor, who helped to revive the local kids' team in 1993, further delighted devotees by agreeing to pose for pictures while on the job.

RELATED: Bill Murray photo bombs engagement pic

Once inside the venue, he stepped up to the field to show off his sporting skills and even caught the ceremonial first pitch, thrown by Mayor of St. Paul, Chris Coleman.

RELATED: '80s and '90s summer blockbuster stars: Where are they now?

Murray is no stranger to sporting events - the huge Chicago Cubs fan is a regular at the Major League Baseball team's home games in his native Illinois. He is also a part owner of several other minor league baseball teams, including New York Yankees feeder organisation the Charleston RiverDogs.