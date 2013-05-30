NEW YORK (AP) — Billy Joel is back in high school.

The singer surprised an assembly full of students at the Frank Sinatra School of the Arts in Queens, N.Y., on Thursday. Joel appeared with Tony Bennett, who opened the school in 2001 through his Explore the Arts program.

Joel performed some songs on piano and answered questions from students. One male student asked for a hug as the audience cheered on. Another had the 64-year-old sign his yearbook.

Joel said in an interview that his favorite moment in school was cutting class to go play the piano. Joel did not graduate with his class and instead was given a diploma 25 years later.

He has made a number of visits to colleges in recent years — including a recent trip to Vanderbilt that went viral.