Stop the flashing, young ladies! Bindi Irwin (all grown up) pleaded with girls her age in a recent interview with News Corp Australia that she would like girls her age to be more modest in their fashion choices. The daughter of late Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin said that if not, they might end up regretting their early style choices.

"I'm a big advocate for young girls dressing their age," Irwin, 15, said. "I mean, for me, I look around at a lot of young girls that are my age and they're always trying to dress older. Whether it's wearing revealing clothes or hardly wearing any clothes at all, I feel really bad for them. It kind of has the opposite effect in some ways ... it kind of does the opposite where it makes you look younger and like you're trying too hard."

The precocious star, who last starred in 2013 movie, Return to Nim's Island, went on to say, "I almost wish I could tell young girls, 'Look, in 10 years when you look back at yourself, you'll cringe, honey, honestly.'" In fact, Irwin pleaded with her fellow teenage girls to "dress like you are," while adding: "Don't try so hard. A pair of jeans and a T-shirt is just as gorgeous and even makes you look classier."

Irwin added that her mom, Terri Irwin, has been a mega-influence on her personal fashion choices -- and unlike other teens her age, Bindi describes this as a "blessing."

"To be able to have that outlook on life is such a blessing," Bindi said of her role model. "I've gotten that from my mum especially. The way I choose to dress, I want to influence other people around me, I suppose." The animal rights advocate said it probably helps because she's well beyond her years.

"My mum and I, we were playing this game, how old would you be if you didn't know how old you really are?" she said. "Like how old is your soul? And I said 'I'd be 86.'"

She mused, "I love a cup of tea and a good book and none of that [other stuff] really interests me ... I guess growing up at [the] Australia Zoo and getting to travel all over the world, I have this great outlook on life and that's what I hope I inspire other kids to have."

Irwin will be celebrating her sweet 16 next month at the Australia Zoo.

