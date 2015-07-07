Blake Lively operates with a completely different color wheel than the rest of us … Not that there's anything wrong with that.

The fair-haired actress has swapped out her fabulous blond locks and has dyed her hair "bronde," yes "bronde," a marriage of blonde and brunette.

Ryan Reynold's wife took to Instagram to show off her newest follicle tone, saying, "…Brondes have more fun #NoTypos-IKnowIThinkItsCrazyToo."

In the past, Blake has experimented with her hair and even came out as a redhead once, but her blond flowing mane has been her trademark since the "Gossip Girl" days.

We don't know whether to smile or frown about Blake's new color. One one hand, we're sad to see the blond hair go, but then again Blake looks good in basically anything, so "bronde" works for her. However, one thing we do know: as children, "bronde" was never a color from our Crayola box, but perhaps it should have been.