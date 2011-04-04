Uh, ha ha?

Jake Gyllenhaal was the brunt of a gay-themed joke at the beginning of Sunday's Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas.

As co-hosts Blake Shelton and Reba McEntire delivered their opening monologue, the night's big honoree Taylor Swift came up.

"Don't make jokes about Taylor Swift," McEntire warned. "If you make her mad, she'll write a song about you. She writes songs about guys who break up with her."

(It's true. Swift, 21, has reportedly penned ditties about Joe Jonas, John Mayer and others.)

"Which I don't understand in the first place. She's beautiful, she's talented, she's sweet. What in the world was Jake Gyllenhaal thinking anyway?

Shelton's retort: "Wait a minute, he was in 'Brokeback Mountain.'" The country-music crowd laughed and cheered wildly at the joke, a reference to Gyllenhaal's Oscar-nominated performance as a gay cowboy opposite Heath Ledger. (Gyllenhaal, 30, and Swift broke up over New Year's after a whirlwind couple months together.)

Also mocked: LeAnn Rimes. After McEntire happily mentioned that Carrie Underwood's hockey player husband Mike Fisher was traded to Nashville's Predators, Shelton cracked, "You know who else traded husbands this year? LeAnn Rimes." (Rimes, of course, is now engaged to Eddie Cibrian, with whom she had an affair while they were both still married to other people.)

