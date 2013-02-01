Entertainment Tonight

Baltimore Ravens star Michael Oher will have a very high-profile cheerleader on the sidelines this Sunday!

Oher's mother Leigh Anne Tuohy has confirmed that Sandra Bullock, who won an Oscar for her portrayal as the Tuohy matriarch on the big screen in 2009's "The Blind Side," will be attending the upcoming Super Bowl in New Orleans.

Bing: Bullock's new wax figure unveiled

"Yes, [Bullock] will be donning her 74 jersey on Sunday and cheering for the Ravens," revealed Tuohy exclusively to ET.

The Baltimore Ravens will face off against the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl on CBS this Sunday.

