Bobbi Kristina Brown has been moved to a new hospital as she continues to fight for her life.

Whitney Houston's daughter was found unresponsive and facedown in a bathtub in her Atlanta-area home on Jan. 31 and sources told CNN that Bobbi Kristina was in "really bad shape" several days later.

On Feb. 2, Bobbi was reportedly moved to Emory University Hospital where she remains on a ventilator in the intensive care unit. On Monday, CNN quoted a source claiming that the 21-year-old's eyes opened and closed a few times, but that doctors told family members not to read too much into that movement. Bobbi Kristina also allegedly had several seizures on Feb. 2.

The late singer's daughter reportedly remains in a medically-induced coma. CNN's source said everyone is "hoping for the best, preparing for the worst" and "praying for a miracle."

Police have ruled the incident a "drowning" and there are conflicting reports that police found drugs during a search of the home.

Shortly after the incident, a family spokesman said, "Bobbi Kristina is fighting for her life and is surrounded by immediate family. As her father already stated, we are asking you to honor our request for privacy during this difficult time."