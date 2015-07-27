Bobbi Kristina Brown's death is officially being investigated as a homicide.

TMZ is reporting that her boyfriend Nick Gordon is a "person of interest" in her death and that investigators are treating it as if foul play may have been involved.

Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown's daughter passed away on July 26, six months after being found unresponsive in a water-filled tub. It was reported that when paramedics found her, they noticed injuries on her body.

"Law enforcement is confident there will be no problem finding a direct link between the two, and they have felt from the beginning there was foul play," TMZ said.

Nick is already facing legal issues. Last month, a lawsuit was filed against him (on behalf of Bobbi Kristina) accusing him of assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and transferring money from her account into his own without authorization.

He's already assembled a high-powered legal team and has maintained his innocence and has said that drugs played a part in her death.

During a legally taped phone call with a friend in February, Gordon says, "I'll tell you the honest truth, Krissy, she was under a lot of stress and we were all doing drugs and you know, all, all drinking, bro… She just did too much man. She, listen, listen bro. I will officially stay from bathtubs forever, I'll tell you that."

He later said, "If they take her off that life support, the police are going to have to take me down bro."

According to People magazine, Nick is "devastated" over the news of his one-time girlfriend's death.

"Nick is very upset," a source said. "You can say what you want about him and Bobbi Kristina, but he really did love her very much, and is devastated that she is gone."

Although he and Bobbi Kristina often referred to each other as husband and wife (though they were never legally married) his relationship with Bobbi Kristina's family was hardly copacetic.

Bobbi Kristina's aunt and legal co-guardian Pat Houston took out a restraining order on Nick in 2014. Bobbi Kristina's grandmother openly questioned the relationship at times. The family even banned Nick from seeing his girlfriend over the six months she lay comatose in a hospital and eventually in hospice. He made public pleas with Bobby Brown, but to no avail.

In fact, his relationship with the family is so non-existent, he apparently didn't even receive a call from the Brown or Houston family about Bobbi Kristina's death. He found out online, according to reports.

Nick's unofficial stepfather, Jack Walker Jr., told Access Hollywood, "He's distraught. I can't put it into words right now."

He denied that Nick was on suicide watch as had been reported by several outlets.

"Krissi was a blessing to this world," Jack said. "she had the power to brighten the day of anyone in her presence. She will dearly be missed."