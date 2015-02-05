Doctors have reportedly told Bobby Brown it’s time to take Bobbi Kristina Brown off of life support. According to multiple outlets citing family sources, the medical team at Emory University Hospital has advised the 21-year-old’s loved ones to say goodbye and let her go.

Brown has been in a medically induced coma and on a ventilator in the days since she was found face down in her bathtub and unconscious. She sustained a significant loss of brain function while deprived of oxygen, and has been fighting for her life. While there have been reports of small improvements during her hospitalization, it appears doctors have given a bleak prognosis for Brown’s chances of returning to good health.

TMZ is reporting that doctors have told Bobby Brown it’s time to remove his daughter from life support, although he is said to be reluctant to do so until after the weekend. Sources tell People that family members have been gathering at Bobbi Kristina Brown’s bedside to say goodbye. As of now, she remains alive and on life support, but it appears time is running out. Meanwhile, authorities are still investigating exactly what happened to lead to Brown’s medical crisis, and have yet to disclose official findings. Gossip Cop will have updates.

