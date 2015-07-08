Have mercy, J. Lo! Jennifer Lopez is showing the world her ridiculously toned body again and she basically proves that she's cut from a different cloth than the rest of us.

Jenny from the Block wore a tied up tank top, revealing her rock hard abs after leaving a New York gym on July 7.

J. Lo was seen smiling in her form fitting leopard-print leggings, that hugged her derrière and fit legs (Hey, we'd be smiling, too, if we had that body!)

The "Dance Again" singer was spotted with her on-and-off boyfriend Casper Smart, who also looked casual and fit in a t-shirt and shorts.

The lesson learned here, kids: get to the gym!