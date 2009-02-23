JOHANNESBURG (AP) -- Sir Roger Moore is drawing attention to a small, AIDS-devastated southern African country.

Moore, known for playing James Bond and a UNICEF goodwill ambassador since 1991, said in an interview Monday he was donating proceeds from a concert to Israelis training Swazis to perform circumcisions. Circumcision has been shown to cut the risk of contracting the AIDS virus by as much as 60 percent.

"Who better than Jewish and Muslim doctors (from Israel) to carry out this procedure? Because they do it by the thousands," Moore said from Israel, where he was to narrate Camille Saint-Saens's "Carnival of the Animals" Tuesday at the Eilat Chamber Music Festival. Moore expects to raise $5,000.

An estimated 185,000 of Swaziland's 1 million people are HIV positive.