Bonnie Wright's makeover looks, well, magical.

The Harry Potter actress, 21, unveiled a major hair makeover at Jo Malone's Thoroughly Proper Party in London Dec. 12. Saying goodbye to her long, red hair, the British star sported shoulder-length chestnut locks and a megawatt grin.

Following the 2011 release of the eighth and final Harry Potter movie, The Deathly Hallows - Part 2, Wright has lined up several film projects, including Geography of the Hapless Heart, The Philosophers, Before I Sleep and The Sea.

Wright was engaged to costar Jamie Campbell Bower in 2011, but they called it quits in June 2012. The actor, 24, is currently dating his Mortal Instruments: City of Bones costar Lily Collins.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Bonnie Wright, Harry Potter Star, Chops Off Her Hair and Dyes It Darker!