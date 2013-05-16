BOSTON (AP) — Andris (AHN'-driss) Nelsons has been named music director of the Boston Symphony Orchestra.

The chairman of the 132-year-old orchestra's trustees made the announcement Thursday.

The 34-year-old Nelsons, a native of Latvia, said in a statement that he is "deeply honored and touched" by the appointment and plans to make his first appearance in Boston as the orchestra's 15th music director in June.

Trustees Chairman Ted Kelly says Nelsons' "unique creativity and visionary instincts will bring a remarkable inspiration" to the orchestra.

Nelsons has earned distinction on both the opera and concert podiums, including those of the Berlin Philharmonic, Vienna Philharmonic, Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra and Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra, and the Royal Opera House Covent Garden, Metropolitan Opera and Vienna State Opera.

James Levine was the orchestra's previous music director. He left in 2011.