Boston Symphony Orchestra names new music director
BOSTON (AP) — Andris (AHN'-driss) Nelsons has been named music director of the Boston Symphony Orchestra.
The chairman of the 132-year-old orchestra's trustees made the announcement Thursday.
The 34-year-old Nelsons, a native of Latvia, said in a statement that he is "deeply honored and touched" by the appointment and plans to make his first appearance in Boston as the orchestra's 15th music director in June.
Trustees Chairman Ted Kelly says Nelsons' "unique creativity and visionary instincts will bring a remarkable inspiration" to the orchestra.
Nelsons has earned distinction on both the opera and concert podiums, including those of the Berlin Philharmonic, Vienna Philharmonic, Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra and Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra, and the Royal Opera House Covent Garden, Metropolitan Opera and Vienna State Opera.
James Levine was the orchestra's previous music director. He left in 2011.
Spotlight
We Recommend
- Jul. 15, 2018 Here are the best pics of royals at Wimbledon 2018!
- Jul. 13, 2018 We're counting down the best war movies and miniseries
- Jul. 13, 2018 See Queen Elizabeth's meetings with 12 U.S. presidents
- Jul. 16, 2018 See the best photos from Prince Louis' christening