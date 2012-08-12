LOS ANGELES (AP) -- "The Dark Knight Rises" has finally fallen out of first-place at the weekend box office.

Jeremy Renner's action tale "The Bourne Legacy" took over as the No. 1 movie with a $40.3 million debut.

And Will Ferrell and Zach Galifianakis' political comedy "The Campaign" opened at No. 2 with $27.4 million.

The new movies pushed "The Dark Knight Rises" down to third-place with $19.5 million, raising the superhero blockbuster's three-week domestic total to $390.1 million.

"The Dark Knight Rises" had been the No. 1 movie for three-straight weekends since debuting amid tragedy as a gunman in Colorado killed 12 people and wounded 58 at a midnight screening of the film on opening day.

The violence seems to have little or no effect on the runaway success of the Batman finale.