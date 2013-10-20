'Boy Meets World' star Rider Strong marries Alexandra Barreto

By Us Weekly

Shawn Hunter is hitched! "Boy Meets World" alum Rider Strong has tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Alexandra Barreto, his rep confirms exclusively to Us Weekly. The newlyweds said "I do" in Oregon at 3:30 p.m. PST on Sunday, Oct. 20.

"[I'm] incredibly lucky to be getting married to my best friend and partner-in-crime, Alexandra Barreto. We're tying the knot at a summer camp in Oregon," Rider recently told Us about the nuptials.

Strong, 33, and actress Barreto celebrated in a camp-themed weekend and will have all of their guests sleep in bunks after the ceremony. They will also try out a ropes course, games and a talent show. "Let's hope it doesn't rain too much," the actor joked before the bash. The guests also feasted on an ice cream cart by Ruby Jewel instead of a traditional wedding cake.

The bride wore a Nicole Miller wedding gown for the special day, while Strong wore a Rag & Bone suit. The bridesmaids wore handmade skirts by Anjou Clothing on Etsy with their own chambray shirt, brown belt and boots.

The newlyweds were feted by close family and friends for the big occasion, including famous pals like "The Following" actress Natalie Zea and "Scrubs" actor Travis Schuldt. Unfortunately, costar Danielle Fishel was unable to attend, as she just tied the knot herself with boyfriend Tim Belusko one day earlier.

"Bad news: Danielle Fishel's getting married this same weekend, so I'm missing some of my 'Boy Meets World' family (that was my fault, she chose the date first)," Rider explained to Us.

But as luck would have it, he did get his favorite band to play at the reception! "On the bright side, after I mentioned my new favorite band, Typhoon, on Twitter, they offered to come play at our wedding! So grateful," he said.

Strong and his bride first met on the now-canceled TV series "Pepper Dennis" in 2006 and became engaged in December 2012. This is the first marriage for both.

