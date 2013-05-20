Brad Pitt on his past: I thought I did too much drug damage

brad pitt drugs

By Chris Gardner

Brad Pitt never graduated from college, doesn't have many friends and used to think that he did too much damage due to his drug use. Even with all those stunning revelations in the new issue of Esquire the "World War Z" actor has come to terms with his past and fully embraced his present -- calling his current state of mind the happiest he's ever been in his whole life. Read on to find out what else he had to say about drugs, chaos and, of course, life with those six kids.

On his social life:

"I have very few friends. I have a handful of close friends and I have my family and I haven't known life to be any happier. I'm making things. I just haven't known life to be any happier."

