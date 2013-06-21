Daddy's little girls! Brad Pitt was joined by daughters Shiloh and Zahara on his trip to Russia this week to continue promotions for his new film, World War Z, at the Moscow International Film Festival.

The threesome held hands while visiting the Moscow Kremlin on Friday, June 21. Pitt, 49, was dressed all in gray for the outing, and Shiloh, 7, wore a black shirt and dark shorts. But fashionista Zahara, 8, stood out in a neon yellow shirt, pink leggings and a cropped denim vest.

Shiloh and Zahara have been enjoying a little quality time with their dad recently. The girls also traveled with Pitt to New York City on June 17, and went shopping together while he promoted World War Z.

Pitt told reporters at the NYC premiere that his oldest son, Maddox, 11, makes his film debut in World War Z. "He gets shot in the head . . . multiple times. But he gets double tapped. I don't know what that says about me as a parent," he joked.

Mom Angelina Jolie, 38, is currently away visiting Syrian refugees in Jordan to commemorate World Refugee Day. On the UNHCR's website, the Special Envoy explained that the purpose of her visit is "to show support for Syria's refugees, to call on the world to address their plight, and to better understand needs in Jordan and other countries in the region most directly affected by this devastating conflict."

