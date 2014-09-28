Brad Pitt has opened up about his marriage to wife Angelina Jolie -- and revealed their wedding was about more than just becoming Mr. and Mrs. Pitt.

The handsome 50-year-old actor married his long-time partner Jolie on Saturday, Aug. 23 in a completely private ceremony at their home in the South of France. And in next month's British GQ Magazine, the dad-of-six speaks about what his big day meant to him.

"I wouldn't say [marriage is] just a title,” Pitt said, of his and his wife's decision to tie the knot. “There's more to it than that."

The actor also talked about his good friend George Clooney, who himself got married to British lawyer Amal Alamuddin on Saturday, Sept. 27 in Venice, Italy, in a very public spectacle compared to Pitt's top-secret vows.

And although Clooney had previously described supremely-private Pitt as "unreachable," the "World War Z" actor, who did not join his buddy Clooney at the wedding, insisted he didn't mind being talked about that way.

"Well, you know, George is extremely accessible. He's one of our best representatives," Pitt explained. "He's funny as s---. He's a joy to be around. I guess maybe I'm more of a miserable b--tard. I'm a bit of a loner you know? I'm more quiet by nature. And coming from hillbilly country, I'm probably more reserved."

Pitt also revealed he's reeling in his acting career to make sure he doesn't miss more of his kids' childhood than is absolutely necessary.

"I've been slowing down for a while now," he explained. "And slowly transitioning to other things. And, truthfully, I do want to spend more time with my kids before they're grown up and gone."

