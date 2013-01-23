What are Us Weekly's preferred partners buzzing about this Wednesday? Bradley Cooper's "fascination" with Lance Armstrong. Find out why the Silver Linings Playbook star wants to play the fallen athlete on the big screen, and check out more stories, in the roundup below!

Bradley Cooper is interested in playing Lance Armstrong in upcoming biopic. "I think he's fascinating," the Silver Linings Playbook star says. (PopSugar)

Aww! Steve Harvey breaks down crying over surprise guest on the Steve Harvey Show. (The Stir)

LOL! Watch Adam Levine's new promo video for his upcoming hosting gig on Saturday Night Live. (Just Jared)

Mad Men is set to return April 7. Take a look at 10 facts about season six. (The Daily Beast)

Miranda Lambert says she and husband Blake Shelton treat their dogs like their children. "They're our family," she says. (ET Online)

Time to celebrate! HBO is developing a Bored to Death movie. (Vulture)

Justin Bieber brags about meeting Michael Jordan. See their photo together. (Zap2It)

It's almost here! Take a look at movie stills from Beautiful Creatures starring Alice Englert and Alden Ehrenreich before it hits theaters Feb. 14. (toofab)

What will Beyonce and Destiny's Child wear during the Super Bowl halftime show? Givenchy is leading the rumors! (Fashionista)

