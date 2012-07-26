NEW ORLEANS (AP) -- Actor Russell Brand must perform 20 hours of community service and pay a $500 court fee to resolve a misdemeanor charge stemming from a confrontation with a photographer in New Orleans.

Brand did not appear in Municipal Court in New Orleans on Thursday morning, but his attorney, Robert Glass, entered a not-guilty plea on his behalf to a charge of criminal damage to property.

Glass said that under a deal with the district attorney's office, the case would be dismissed if the actor provides proof he has completed the service requirement by Aug. 31.

He said he is hopeful Brand may be able to fulfill the requirement through his charitable work with people suffering addictions.