Brandy Steps Out After Ryan Press Engagement Wearing Bikini, Belly Chain
The boy is hers!
One day after Us Weekly broke the news that Brandy is engaged to music executive Ryan Press, the 33-year-old singer stepped out for the first time in Hawaii Dec. 27. (The musician's rep later confirmed their betrothal.) Wearing a multicolored bikini and a gold belly chain, the "Wildest Dreams" singer showed off her lean legs and toned tummy on the beach. "Having a great time with my love," the singer tweeted.
Press, 32, also shared several photos from their vacation via Instagram, including one of his bride-to-be wearing her engagement ring. "The days off are just as important as the work," he wrote in one caption.
This will be the first marriage for Brandy, who has a 10-year-old daughter, Sy'rai, with music producer Robert Smith. For two years, the former couple pretended to be wed publicly but never officially tied the knot.
"I got really close to being married and it didn't happen," Brandy told Vibe Vixen in November. "After that, I dated a little bit and it was always something that just wasn't connecting with love and me. I think it was because I was looking for love to do something for me: to make me happy, fill a void, make me feel complete, and all of these things don't come from another, it comes from a love of self. I didn't understand that at the time. I really had to confront all of that. I said a prayer and I waited. . . and I saw Ryan."
After her vacation, Brandy will perform during Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve Dec. 31. on ABC.
