Courteney Cox didn't attend the July 8 premiere of The Bridge in L.A., but the actress wasn't far from love Brian Van Holt's mind. "Courtney's amazing," the actor, 43, told Us Weekly of his girlfriend and Cougar Town costar, 49. "Courteney's phenomenal."

Van Holt was just as eager to talk about his new role on The Bridge, which premieres July 10 at 10 p.m. EST on FX. "The show is a departure from Cougar Town," he explained. "This character that I play on The Bridge has a little bit more edge than Bobby does. He's not as likable. He's got a bit of a hidden agenda."

The actor continued, "I'm very excited to work with everybody on The Bridge -- the cast, the writing staff, the executive producers -- the show is really good. I'm very lucky to be a part of it." Van Holt added that he hopes to "maybe have a vacation" before production begins on the fifth season of Cougar Town.

Us Weekly broke the news of Van Holt and Cox's courtship in its July 8 issue. "They've been going out for about six months," said an insider, explaining that the actress felt more comfortable pursuing a relationship with her costar once her ex-husband, David Arquette, had moved on with girlfriend Christina McLarty. (Separated since 2010, Cox and Arquette finalized their divorce on May 29.)

Van Holt has already won over Cox's daughter, according to a source. When Coco, 9, visited the Cougar Town set on Nov. 29, 2012, "the girl was extremely comfortable with Brian," a witness said. "She rubbed his belly and laughed. She treated him like a dad or an uncle."

