Bristol Palin: Her Highs & Lows

By Jon Warech

Bristol Palin -- daughter of one-time vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin -- turns 21 on Oct. 18, meaning the face of teenage pregnancy can finally hire a babysitter, go out and grab a cocktail. While there are moments worth both toasting and roasting throughout her life, no one can argue that Palin's rise to fame hasn't been memorable. Click through and decide for yourself whether her career highlights are hits or misses.

The Name Game

From day one, Bristol was in line to be a memorable character. She was named Bristol after the city in Connecticut that houses ESPN headquarters, where her mother had hoped to work as a sportscaster. Hey, it's better than naming her White House Palin.

