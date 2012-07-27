Like it or not, Bristol Palin is back for more on ABC's Dancing With the Stars, and this time, Sarah Palin's 21-year-old daughter is hitting the dance floor with no reservations.

As her own reality show, Bristol Palin: Life's a Tripp, airs on Lifetime, Palin admits she signed onto a second round of the dance reality show to silence her haters.

"[Critics] are going to be talking about us either way. I might as well be doing something enjoyable and fun and with a good group of people, and that's why I'm doing it," the mom to 3-year-old Tripp with ex Levi Johnston, said at a Friday TCA press panel.

Competing in 2010 alongside pro Mark Ballas, Palin placed third -- but not before donning a gorilla suit and dancing with her mom, Alaska's former governor in the audience. "I won't be dancing in a monkey suit, but it's going to be awesome," she hints of her second time on the dance floor.

Palin also confirms she isn't pushing any agendas while on the show -- she's just there to have a good time. "It's not about politics. It's not about traditional marriage or anything like that," reasoned the reality star -- who denied her 3-year-old used a gay slur on their Lifetime show -- said Friday. "It's just about dancing, and it's gonna be fun."

Premiering September 25, Dancing With the Stars: All-Stars will also include Kirstie Alley, Pamela Anderson, Helio Castroneves, Joey Fatone, Shawn Johnson, Drew Lachey, Gilles Marini, Kelly Monaco, Apollo Ohno, Melissa Rycroft and Emmitt Smith. Competing for the final, 13th slot, to be determined by viewers are Sabrina Bryan, Kyle Massey and Carson Kressley.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Bristol Palin: Why I Signed Onto Dancing With the Stars: All-Stars