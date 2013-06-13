LONDON (AP) — Police say a man has been charged with allegedly spraying paint on a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II that is hanging in Westminster Abbey.

Tim Haries is due to appear in a London court Friday charged with criminal damage over 5,000 pounds ($7,800).

The 41-year-old was arrested at the abbey Thursday after a portrait of the monarch by Australian artist Ralph Heimans was defaced with paint.

The dads' rights group Fathers 4 Justice said Haries was a member and had painted the word "help" on the 9-foot by 11-foot (2.5-meter by 3.4-meter) canvas.

Heimans' portrait, which depicts the queen on the spot in the abbey where she was crowned, was commissioned last year to mark the monarch's 60 years on the throne.