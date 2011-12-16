Britney's got some new bling!

As exclusively reported on Us Weekly, Britney Spears accepted beau Jason Trawick's proposal of marriage Thursday evening.

Although it was actually former manager Trawick's 40th birthday, it was the pop songstress who unwrapped a very special gift during their intimate celebration.

"OMG. Last night Jason surprised me with the one gift I've been waiting for. Can't wait to show you! SO SO SO excited!!!! Xxo," Spears, 30, Tweeted.

And what a surprise it was! According to a source, Trawick asked for Spears' hand with an engagement ring featuring a round stone that's over 3 carats and pave diamonds on the band.

"It's very traditional," an insider says of the bling. "He picked out something he knew she would love."

Although they've known each other professionally since 2006, Spears and Trawick began dating in 2009.

"This is something they've both wanted for a long time," another insider says of their wedding plans. "It's a way to cement their family [with her sons Sean, 6, and Jayden, 5]. They're both extremely happy and can't wait to become man and wife."

