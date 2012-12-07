As the competition gets fiercer on The X Factor, so does Britney Spears' style!

The judge, 31, rocked a black leather, floral-print mini dress on show Thursday, Dec. 6 episode. Spears flaunted her cleavage in the corset-style top, and showed off her long, lean legs in the short design.

To complement the edgy ensemble, the singer wore her blonde hair down in loose waves. And she rocked the same look that night to The X Factor viewing party by Sony X Headphones at Mixology101 & Planet Dailies in L.A.

After the final six acts performed two songs each Thursday, CeCe Frey and Diamond White were eliminated. Spears' vocal prodigy, Carly Rose Sonenclar was sent to the semi finals with Emblem3, Fifth Harmony and Tate Stevens.

"Looks like it's me and you Carly Rose . . . and I hope you're ready to come out on top!" Spears tweeted after the show. "The biggest thank you to my Britney Army and everyone else who voted for my teens last night. Love love love you all! "

