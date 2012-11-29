If anyone's got The X Factor, it's new judge Britney Spears.

The pop icon -- who celebrates her 31st birthday Dec. 2! -- looked sexier than ever during the Nov. 28 episode of the FOX talent competition. Spears showed off her famous figure in a cleavage-baring, S&M-inspired Undressed top. She completed her look with a fringe Paco Rabanne skirt, a YSL velvet shrug and Gio Diev shoes.

After the final eight contestants performed, "Scream & Shout" -- Spears' new music video with will.i.am -- made its worldwide debut. "Thank you will.i.am for being such an inspiration and a dream to work with," the Louisiana native tweeted. "Tonight is a big moment for us and the amazing fans."

Echoed will.i.am, 37, "Wow! I feel so excited and full of energy right now! I want to scream and shout. Thank you all!"

