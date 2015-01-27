Jenny From The Block is making Britney Spears talk. And the "Hit Me Baby One More Time" singer is liking her pop star counterpart.

Britney took to Twitter on Jan. 23, to sing the praises of Jennifer Lopez's acting skills after seeing her in "The Boy Next Door," the new thriller where Jennifer portrays an English teacher and new divorcée who has a fling with her neighbor.

"Just saw the new movie 'Boy Next Door'. @JLo is so beautifully strong and inspiring," Britney tweeted. She later followed up that tweet by encouraging her 40.6 million Twitter followers to see the movie.

"It's easy for us moms to feel dull and invisible at times but this put some pep in my step. Thank you, Jennifer, for being you," she wrote in another endorsement of the flick.

J.Lo retweeted the message to her 30.7 million followers.

"The Boy Next Door" ended up with a $15 million opening weekend -- not too shabby considering the production budget was $4 million. We gotta think Britney's tweet sent a few of people to the theaters, adding to that bottom line.