Looks like Britney Spears' X Factor gig will be a one-and-done kind of deal.

As the new issue of Us Weekly reveals, the "Hold It Against Me" singer is on her way out as a judge for Fox's hit reality competition, which wrapped its second season on Dec. 20.

"Britney will get the boot," an insider tells Hot Stuff of the pop star, who joined the show in May, along with fellow newcomer Demi Lovato. "Producers wanted her for the long haul, but it isn't working."

One reason? Spears' $15 million contract, which sources say the low-energy mentor hasn't earned. "They paid all that for her to say 'amazing' and offer half-claps," a second insider tells Us.

Adds a third source of show co-creator Simon Cowell, who is leading the charge to axe the performer: "He wanted crazy Britney, but he got boring Britney."

Spears' firing would be the latest in a long line of departures over the show's short lifespan. In the space of just two seasons, the series has lost or let go of Paula Abdul, Nicole Scherzinger, Cheryl Cole and -- most recently -- L.A. Reid, who announced his decision to leave earlier this month.

Spears is likely next on the chopping block, but Cowell, 53, hasn't always had it out for her. During a conference call in October, he told reporters that she had been "a lot better than everybody thought...She's very engaged...She has been, I think, a very, very good judge."

Alas, their professional relationship seems to have soured some, as has the singer's personal relationship with fiance Jason Trawick. Sources tell Us that the mom to Preston, 7, and Jayden, 6, has been increasingly butting heads with her beau.

"They are pulling away from each other," a pal explains to Us. "Unless things change, they will split for good."

