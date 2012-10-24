Brittany Taltos, the blonde who appeared on both "Jersey Shore" and "Bachelor Pad 3" with her twin sister, Erica, is recovering after a freak automobile accident left her with 15 stitches on the side of her head.

On Oct. 21, Taltos fell asleep while wearing headphones and lounging in the front yard of her Gainesville, Fla., home when a friend backed his Chevy Silverado through the yard. The former reality star recounted the incident on Facebook. The driver, 20-year-old Taylor Greer, apparently did not realize Taltos was there until he heard her screams. Greer was said to be backing up the truck to pick up a cooler from her porch.

"I woke up with half a tire in my face," Taltos told The Independent Florida Alligator. "I thought I was going to die."

After receiving 15 stitches on the side of her head and being treated for bruises and ear canal damage, Taltos was released from the hospital shortly after the accident.

"It was very fortunate she was on softer ground where this occurred or the injuries may have been much worse, if not fatal," Gainesville Fire Rescue Lt. Tracey Hidgon told The Gainesville Sun.

Greer was not charged in the incident, though an investigation into the accident's cause continues.

