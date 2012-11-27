NEW YORK (AP) — Martin Richards, the Tony Award-winning producer behind such Broadway hits as "On the Twentieth Century," ''Sweeney Todd" and "The Will Rogers Follies," has died in New York. He was 80.

Publicist Judy Jacksina says Richards died Monday. The marquees of Broadway theatres in New York will be dimmed in his memory Tuesday night at 7 p.m.

In addition to his stage work, Richards was the producer of the original "Chicago" on Broadway and went on to win an Academy Award for producing the film version in 2003. His other films include "The Shining," ''Boys From Brazil," and "Fort Apache, The Bronx."