NEW YORK (AP) -- Broadway theaters will dim their marquee lights for 1 minute on Friday night in memory of Gore Vidal.

The playwright, author, politician and commentator died Tuesday in Los Angeles. He was 86.

One of his works, "The Best Man," is now playing on Broadway.

The Manhattan tribute was announced Wednesday by The Broadway League.

Executive Director Charlotte St. Martin called Vidal's work both "timely and timeless."

The lights will be dimmed at exactly 8 p.m. EDT Friday.