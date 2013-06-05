Bruce Jenner wasn't much of a father figure for Brody Jenner, according to the 29-year-old reality star himself. In the June 9 episode of E!'s Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Brody -- joined by brother Brandon and half-sisters Kendall and Kylie -- share a meal with the 63-year-old Olympic hero and discuss their family dynamic.

"The way I see Bruce with Kendall and Kylie and Brandon, I'm actually so happy for them," Brody says in a confessional interview. "I think Bruce is an incredible human being and I think that Bruce is an incredible father -- he just wasn't a great father to me."

When lunch ends, Brody pulls his father aside for a heart-to-heart. Unfortunately, Bruce -- who married Kris Jenner in 1991 after splitting with Brody and Brandon's mom, Linda Thompson, in 1985 -- isn't ready to have that conversation.

"It's interesting to watch how you are with the girls," says Brody, whose mother retained primary custody after divorcing Bruce. "Because it's like, something I'm not really used to. You weren't around since I was a kid and it's like . . . "

Before Brody can finish his sentence, Bruce interrupts him and says, "Now's not the time to talk about it."

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday, June 9, at 9 p.m. EST on E!

