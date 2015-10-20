One of the two Nevada prostitutes who reportedly found Lamar Odom unconscious has broken her silence.

"I didn't do anything wrong -- I saved his life," Monica Monroe told Daily Mail Online.

According to Monica, the 35-year-old former basketball player picked her and another Love Ranch worker, Ryder Cherry, out of a line-up when he arrived at the Nevada brothel on Oct. 10.

Both girls were allegedly summoned to Lamar's private suite up to six times a day until Oct. 13, when they walked in and found the reality star slumped unconscious on the bed with fluid coming out of his nose and mouth.

Monica, Ryder and another girl have reportedly fled the brothel since the incident. Daily Mail Online reports they were able to connect with Monica on the phone.

"I'm not to blame at all because I didn't do anything wrong at all," she said. "I feel like I saved his life by finding him."

"My face is all over the world wide news now but we have an issue about this because I didn't do anything wrong."

Monica, which is not her real name, claims to be in witness protection because her boyfriend was recently murdered, according to Daily Mail. The mother of two told them she was also struggling to deal with "personal issues" and could not speak freely about Lamar, because she had signed a confidentiality agreement.

"I just found my man murdered not that long ago. And then my mother's house was shot up, someone was looking for me and I'm in a witness protection program," she said. "And now my hair, my new dark that I dyed -- because I'm not blonde anymore -- it's out in the news. I have a problem now."

She also explained that after Lamar spent more than $75,000 at the brothel, she handed her check back voluntarily.

"I haven't got paid. First of all, the $75,000, it's half with the house," she said. "On top of that, me and the [other] girl have to split it, so we don't get $37,000 each."

According to owner of the Love Ranch, Dennis Hof, Ryder was reached via text message but has "adamantly" denied any wrongdoing as well.

Also, according to Dennis, the girls weren't the only thing to have gone missing from the Love Ranch.

Dennis told the New York Post that a "shaky" person posing as Lamar's manager showed up a few hours after Lamar was found unconscious and demanded to take all of items out of the room.

The man allegedly took Lamar's cellphone and belongings. However, shortly after, another man, who claimed to be Lamar's bodyguard, came by and said he had no idea who the first guy was.

"I don't know if I got conned," Dennis said. "I think when this all shakes out, this a shaky (expletive). I didn't recognize him. Something was up."

Meanwhile, Lamar has been transported from Las Vegas to Los Angeles for further treatment.