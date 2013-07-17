MARSHVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina say a brother of country singer Randy Travis was arrested after sheriff's deputies found a methamphetamine lab inside his home.

Union County sheriff's investigators searched the home of 50-year-old David Traywick on Tuesday and said they found a working meth lab.

Deputies arrested Traywick, his wife, Jessica, and two other women, charging them with conspiracy to traffic meth. Bond was set at $500,000 bond apiece for David and Jessica Traywick. They were scheduled to appear in court Wednesday. It wasn't immediately clear whether either person has an attorney.

Last September, deputies charged David Traywick with cooking meth in a makeshift lab near his home in Marshville, about 35 miles southeast of Charlotte.

Travis is in a Texas hospital, where he's recovering from surgery following a stroke.