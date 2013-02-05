LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chris Brown's attorney says a motion seeking to revoke the singer's probation is shameful and he intends to seek sanctions against prosecutors because it is defamatory.

Mark Geragos says the Los Angeles district attorney's office has ignored sworn statements by police in Virginia that Brown's community service was supervised. He says he intends to seek sanctions against the prosecutor's office at a hearing Wednesday.

Geragos called the motion "shameful and a disgrace."

Prosecutors filed a motion Tuesday claiming that there's no credible evidence that the R&B singer performed six months of community labor in Virginia as ordered by a court after he pleaded guilty to assaulting Rihanna in 2009.

Geragos says the motion essentially calls everyone in the Richmond Police Department a liar, and that should not be allowed.