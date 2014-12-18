It's official! Kris and Bruce Jenner are single and ready to mingle.

The two figureheads of the Kardshian-Jenner family are finally divorced after a Los Angeles County judge signed the legal documents, according to TMZ.

RELATED: Kris talks Bruce's appearance and dating life

Having filed for divorce in September 2014, the split is very amicable -- even though neither signed a prenup. As agreed by them, Kris will get the family house and they divided up banks accounts and other assets.

RELATED: The reason the Kardashian's aren't doing a Christmas card in 2014

Since only one child is a minor, yet very close to being a legal adult -- 17-year-old Kylie Jenner -- neither parent will get spousal support, and there is no custody provision.

RELATED: Kris celebrates birthday in onesie at Disneyland

Kris, for her part, seems to have already moved on from Bruce and is believed to be dating Justin Bieber's tour manager, Corey Gamble. Bruce is rumored to be dating Kris's friend, Ronda Kamihira.