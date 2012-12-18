The tragic deaths of 20 children and six staff members killed at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Conn., on Dec. 14 devastated people all across the country. But for Bruce Jenner, the shootings hit home in a different, more literal way.

Jenner, 63, grew up just two miles away from the scene of the horrific crime. He graduated from Newtown High School, and his sister attended kindergarten at Sandy Hook.

"Not in a million years would you ever think that this quiet little town would have such a terrible, terrible tragedy happen there," he told E! News. "I mean, I woke up and turned on the news, and they were saying this was happening...you just can't believe it."

These days, of course, the former Olympian lives in Los Angeles with wife Kris and their huge, famous family. (Jenner has four kids from previous relationships; two daughters, Kendall and Kylie, with Kris; and four stepchildren, Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, and Rob Kardashian.) But he told E! he's been in touch with both his sister and his mom -- and they're all grieving the tragedy that unfolded in their former hometown.

"I just get mad inside at humanity sometimes, and how a twisted mind can be so evil," he said of gunman Adam Lanza.

