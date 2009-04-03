SAN JOSE, Costa Rica (AP) -- Costa Rica's media are reporting that Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady are in the Central American country to celebrate a second wedding.

Television network Canal 7 is broadcasting footage of the Brazilian supermodel and the New England Patriots quarterback in the Pacific coast towns of Malpais and Santa Teresa on Thursday.

The reports said Friday that the couple were accompanied by relatives and friends.

In recent years the area has become a popular destination for celebrities, including Mel Gibson, Gwyneth Paltrow, Matthew McConaughey and members of the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

The couple were reportedly first married in the United States in February.