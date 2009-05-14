Turns out, burglars did try to break into Lindsay Lohan's Hollywood home.

Usmagazine.com has confirmed that two unidentified men -- one wearing a baseball cap and the other with a bandana over his face -- tried to enter the actress' home around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Can you spot Lindsay Lohan in one of these disguises?

Surveillance photos captured a 4-door gray Dodge Magnum station wagon with paper plates and custom wheels parked in front of the home.

"While the driver stayed inside, the passenger suspect stepped out of the vehicle, walked through a gate and entered the backyard of the residence," police said in a statement.

"Investigators believed that the suspect tried to gain entry by using an unknown type tool to pry open a back window and door. After the unsuccessful attempt, the suspects drove off."

See Lindsay Lohan's weight ups and downs

Anyone with information about this attempt burglary is asked to call Hollywood Burglary Detectives at (213) 972-2930. During off-hours, calls may be directed to 24-hour, toll-free number at 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (527-3247).

See Lindsay Lohan and other "too tan" stars

Earlier in the week, Los Angeles police were notified that someone tripped an alarm at Lohan's house. When police arrived, they initially thought the home was ransacked. They then concluded the mess inside belonged to Lohan and was not the result of burglars.