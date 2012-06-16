What had ET readers buzzing this week?

1. Matthew McConaughey Wedding Details!

Matthew McConaughey and his longtime girlfriend Camila Alves finally tied the knot last Saturday, and ET has the exclusive Texas wedding details!

Alves is taking the groom's last name and is now officially Camila McConaughey, the star's rep tells People.com.

The theme of the wedding was "island beach meets Texas" with yellow and orange colors. Preps began two weeks ago: In the nuptials area of McConaughey's sprawling, nine-acre Austin, TX, property -- known as the Old Oak Estate -- there were wispy long white tents, and in the other section there was a Texas theme. Horseshoe pits, fire pits, washer pits and tether ball were all installed for the big day, and the entrance and walkways were enhanced with landscaping.

Estancia Churrascaria, a Brazilian steak house, catered the wedding with a menu that included Brazilian top and bottom steak, chicken wrapped in bacon and pork sausages with cheese bread. The gaucho chefs wore tapered black pants with blue shirts and red bandanas around their neck. Staff including waiters in black pants and white shirts began to show up at 5:50 p.m. -- they waited in their cars until being picked up by golf carts. Sheriff's deputies also were positioned around the property to provide security and check in guests.

The 42-year-old Magic Mike star and his 30-year-old Brazilian model/handbag designer love got engaged over the holidays. The couple have two children together, 2-year-old daughter Vida and almost 4-year-old son Levi, and began dating back in 2006.

2. Robin Roberts Diagnosed With Rare Blood Disorder

Five years ago, Robin Roberts overcame breast cancer after a very public battle with the disease, and earlier this week on GMA, the anchor announced she is currently facing a new health complication.

"Sometimes treatment from cancer can lead to other serious medical issues and that's what I'm facing right now," Roberts said through tears as she revealed she's now suffering from Myelodysplastic Syndrome -- a rare blood disorder that affects the bone marrow.

"The reason I am sharing this with everybody right now is because later today I begin pre-treatment," she said.

But her prognosis is positive as Roberts revealed, "My big sister is a virtually perfect match and she is going to be my donor. Doctors tell me that is going to be a tremendous help in me beating this."

And the positive attitude the 51-year-old adopted during her breast cancer treatment is still alive and well. "Five years ago I beat breast cancer, and I've always been a fighter. It's about focusing on the fight, not the fright [and] I am going to beat this," Roberts declared.

3. Tom Cruise: No Plans to Expand Family

With his new film Rock of Ages set to open this Father's Day weekend, Tom Cruise opened up about his kids and whether he and wife Katie Holmes plan to expand their family.

In the latest edition of People magazine, Cruise -- father to six-year-old Suri with wife Holmes, as well as Conner, 17, and Bella, 19, with ex-wife Nicole Kidman -- says he's satisfied with the way his family is now. "I'm so happy with three."

The star, who turns 50 on July 3, plans to spend his birthday with his family in Iceland while shooting the movie Oblivion.

"I'm enjoying every second with Suri that I have," Cruise says. "And I'm enjoying the relationship with my older kids, and the way it is right now."

For more on Tom's life with Katie and the kids, pick up this week's issue of People, on newsstands now.

4. Paris Jackson: 'A Lot of People Don't Like Me'

Michael Jackson's daughter Paris opens up to Oprah Winfrey about being bullied at school and reveals that she often has to deal with "drama" from classmates.

Paris, 14, was previously schooled at home, but is now attending private school and she told Oprah during Sunday night's broadcast of Oprah's Next Chapter that the change had made her life "more normal."

"The social life has gotten better. I mean there's drama, but I try to stay away from that," Paris said. When asked whether she had been the victim of bullying, she said it has happened at school and also over the Internet: "At school and some people try to cyber bully me. They try to get to me with words, but that doesn't really work."

Paris told Oprah it's not always easy making friends because she's not sure of people's intentions. "A lot of people don't like me.," she said. "I don't know what it is. If I feel someone's being fake to me, I will just push away."

Paris just finished filming a role for the film Lundon's Bridge and the Three Keys, due out next year and told Oprah she loves acting. "Acting's always been my passion. I just love it and I think that it's amazing."

The daughter of the pop superstar also told Oprah that her dad was "a really normal father" and would ground her and her brothers when they did something wrong. She said she still has fond memories of her father and likes listening and dancing to his music, but she added that some songs, like You Are Not Alone, still make her cry.

5. Kate Walsh is Leaving Private Practice

Kate Walsh broke some big news on Bethenny Frankel's new talk show, announcing that she's leaving Private Practice.

The never-reticent Bethenny didn't beat around the bush, asking Kate directly about her status on the show, and to a chorus of "Awwwws" from the audience, Kate confirmed that she is indeed leaving the ABC series.

"This is my last season for Private Practice. It's been an incredible journey, an amazing ride. I'm hugely, hugely grateful," Kate said.

"It's been a long time being Addison and I feel incredibly grateful to Shonda Rhimes and all the fans that have been there from day one to now, but I'm really excited about the last season," Kate revealed.

"It's bittersweet. It's a huge chapter of my life, it's been eight years," Kate confessed.

Private Practice has been picked up for ABC this fall, but only for 13 episodes, which begs the question -- will it continue without Kate, or will her last episode be the series finale?

