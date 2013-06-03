Bumpin' best friends! Cacee Cobb celebrated her baby shower with her pregnant best friend, Jessica Simpson, on Sunday, June 2. A source tells Us Weekly that friends and family gathered for Cobb's shower at the Four Seasons Beverly Hills.

"Showered with so much love yesterday," Cobb, 35, who is expecting her first child with husband Donald Faison in August, tweeted on June 3. "Thank you, Jessica Simpson. Best friends. Best baby shower ever."

Cobb shared a picture from the party of herself posing with Simpson, who is expecting her second child with fiance Eric Johnson in July. The pregnant pals showed off their growing baby bumps for the camera in front of a dining table decorated in black, white and yellow. Cobb wore a long blue floral dress, and Simpson styled a shorter, curve-hugging black dress.

The two ladies left the party together, with Simpson driving. "She said she had to drive because she gets nauseous easily," the insider tells Us.

Cobb and Faison, 38, tied the knot in December 2012, and their gorgeous vintage-themed wedding photos are featured in the summer issue of Martha Stewart Weddings.

Cobb said she wore an "over-the-top poufy dress" by Kenneth Pool. "CaCee looked so beautiful coming down the aisle with her dad," Faison said. "I hadn't seen her dress yet so I had no idea what to expect."

"The whole wedding was so personal," Cobb tells the magazine. "It fit us to a T."

