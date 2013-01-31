Mom-to-be Jessica Simpson officially has a pregnancy pal! Cacee Cobb, Simpson's former personal assistant and longtime best friend, is expecting her first child with husband Donald Faison, she announced on Facebook Thursday, Jan. 31.

Similar to her BFF -- who announced her first and second pregnancies via Twitter -- Cobb chose social media to break the news in a humorous way.

"Looks like @donald_faison and I are going to have a little stormtrooper of our own!" Cobb, 31 wrote in a caption accompany an adorable T-shirt depicting a baby-sized "Star Wars" stormtrooper.

After announcing their engagement in 2011, Cobb and Scrubs actor Faison, 38, married at Zach Braff's home in California on Dec. 15 of last year, with Jessica (now pregnant with her second child), her fiance Eric Johnson, their daughter Maxwell plus Tina and Joe Simpson, among other guests.

The baby-to-be is Cobb's first child and Faison's fifth; he has three children with ex-wife Lisa Askey, and a son from a prior relationship.

Cobb was a frequent costar with Simpson on her MTV reality show "Newlyweds" as well as VH1's "The Price of Beauty."

