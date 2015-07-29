Cailtyn Jenner and Kris Jenner finally did it — they had a woman-to-woman talk.

Kris' car was spotted leaving Cailyn's Malibu home on July 28. It's the first meeting between Kris and Caitlyn since Bruce Jenner's transformation, and TMZ reports that the meeting was intended to "bury the hatchet."

Kris had not met Caitlyn and was reportedly angry about how her marriage ended. Her bitterness was made worse by some of Bruce's comments to Diane Sawyer during his 20/20 special in April.

During the meeting, the girls "talked out some of their issues and it went well," TMZ said, adding that the chat got "very personal." It's not known who initially extended the olive branch, but Kris apparently felt really bad that her nearly 30-year marriage ended and she and her former husband didn't speak.

Kris, the site said, is "hopeful this is a fresh beginning."

Before the transformation, Kris had expressed a lot of confusion and anger about her former husband. In the groundbreaking Vanity Fair article in which Caitlyn was officially revealed to the world, Kris Jenner is quoted saying, "He was married to me and he wasn't who he wanted to be, so he was miserable."

She continued, "At the end of my relationship with Bruce, he definitely had a lot of social anxiety…that was one of the reasons we were in a struggle at the end."

Kris said that her divorce felt like "the most passive-aggressive thing I think I've ever experienced." It was like her husband "just decided, 'I'm done,'" she said.

Caitlyn, however, took exception to some of Kris' comments, saying the divorce actually had little to do with gender. "Twenty percent was gender and 80 percent was the way I was treated," Caitlyn said.

To be fair, Kris, despite some well-documented bitterness, has been very supportive of Caitlyn. After the "I Am Cait" star's was honored at the ESPYs, which was attended by nearly all of Caitlyn and Kris' shared children, Kris said Caitlyn's speech "was amazing and very brave."

"I think she looked beautiful," Kris told Us Weekly. And, after the Vanity Fair pictures came out, Kris said Caitlyn looked "beautiful" and "amazing."

"I think that someone following their dream is truly inspirational to a lot of people," she said. "You have to do what makes you happy."

